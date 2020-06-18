907 N STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill bike storage

Fabulous 2br/2ba Penthouse duplex with Southern exposure. A block from Mt Vernon Metro! Soaring 10 ft ceilings, oversized windows, exotic wenge wood floors throughout, LR with private balcony. Sizable BR and elegant BA on each floor. Master BR with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and breakfast bar, W/D in unit. Communal roof deck with great city views & BBQ grills for your summer parties! Internal courtyard with bike rack. Blagden alley, convention center, groceries and exciting restaurants nearby. Few blks to CityCenterDC with more than 30 world-class shops and fantastic eateries. Walker's paradise! (Walk score 96)