Beautifully upgraded home in the heart of Congress Heights minutes from downtown and National Harbor. A rear find, this 5BR/2BA home is a end unit is located on a quite street and just went through a complete renovation. The open kitchen/dinning concept comes with stainless steel appliances and a stunning dinning center piece. Enjoy the large fenced back yard. A dream for entertainers and outdoor fanatics. Close to bus stop, Congress Heights & Southern Ave Metro Stations