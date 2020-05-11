All apartments in Washington
817 M St. SW
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:58 AM

817 M St. SW

817 M Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

817 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,190* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,290/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this bright one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Foggy Bottom home. (ID #WDC76)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is in Foggy Bottom, an area named for the lingering fog. This riverside neighborhood stretches from the Potomac River to the western edge of Georgetown, home to some of DCs top restaurants and shops. The Kennedy Center, State Department, World Bank, and IMF are all located here. Home to diplomats, culture-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, it offers diverse restaurants and bars. Visit the West End to experience fine dining. Over the weekend, locals jog and cycle in Rock Creek Park, a 2,100 acre of green space, with amazing river views. The Metros Orange, Blue and Silver Lines all service the area.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Photos are from a similar property.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

