804 Taylor St NW Unit 105
804 Taylor St NW Unit 105

804 Taylor Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

804 Taylor Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pet friendly
Bright and Spacious Petworth Pad! - Get ready to settle into this gorgeous 616 sq/ft (1 bed, 1 bath)newly renovated lower level Petworth condo. High ceilings, large windows and modern light fixtures throughout give lots of light, while the gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and a huge breakfast bar. Additional highlights include bamboo flooring, floor-to-ceiling bathroom tiles, plenty of bedroom storage space, and an in-unit washer and dryer to make laundry a breeze.

Nestled on a quiet side street only a short walk from either the Petworth metro, this amazing condo is in the perfect location. Located within two blocks of Yes! Organic Market as well as the brand new Safeway, you'll have all your grocery needs close by. If cooking doesn't excite you, Slim's Diner is just a few blocks away for Sunday Brunch or Qualia Coffee is ideal to grab a coffee & bagel on the go! Swing by Looking Glass Lounge, DC Reynolds, and many other hot spots on your way home from work! Hop over to Columbia Heights and fulfill any shopping needs with Target, Best Buy and Giant, as well as a plethora of dining and transportation options.

Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant responsible for electric. One cat or dog welcome!

(RLNE4652648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 have any available units?
804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 have?
Some of 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 offer parking?
No, 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 does not offer parking.
Does 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 have a pool?
No, 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 does not have a pool.
Does 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Taylor St NW Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

