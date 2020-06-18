804 Taylor St NW Unit 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pet friendly

Bright and Spacious Petworth Pad! - Get ready to settle into this gorgeous 616 sq/ft (1 bed, 1 bath)newly renovated lower level Petworth condo. High ceilings, large windows and modern light fixtures throughout give lots of light, while the gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and a huge breakfast bar. Additional highlights include bamboo flooring, floor-to-ceiling bathroom tiles, plenty of bedroom storage space, and an in-unit washer and dryer to make laundry a breeze.



Nestled on a quiet side street only a short walk from either the Petworth metro, this amazing condo is in the perfect location. Located within two blocks of Yes! Organic Market as well as the brand new Safeway, you'll have all your grocery needs close by. If cooking doesn't excite you, Slim's Diner is just a few blocks away for Sunday Brunch or Qualia Coffee is ideal to grab a coffee & bagel on the go! Swing by Looking Glass Lounge, DC Reynolds, and many other hot spots on your way home from work! Hop over to Columbia Heights and fulfill any shopping needs with Target, Best Buy and Giant, as well as a plethora of dining and transportation options.



Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant responsible for electric. One cat or dog welcome!



No Cats Allowed



