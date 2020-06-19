All apartments in Washington
803 Delaware Avenue South West

803 Delaware Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

803 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Renters Warehouse and Chris Cunningham present this light filled 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in the Southwest Waterfront. This is an Oasis in the bustling waterfront; a gated townhome community. There are beautiful landscaped common areas and tranquil patio area off the kitchen for outside dining and BBQ. This home has floor to ceiling windows throughout the upper two levels. Hardwoods and contemporary lighting on the main level, ideal for entertaining! Two large bedrooms with ample closet space. Want the waterfront, with a tranquil feel....Welcome Home! Unit has one designated parking space, and the cul de sac on Delaware has &quot;Zone Only Parking&quot; This is a big deal in this neighborhood! At 2650.00 this home is priced to lease. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Delaware Avenue South West have any available units?
803 Delaware Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 803 Delaware Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
803 Delaware Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Delaware Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 803 Delaware Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 803 Delaware Avenue South West offer parking?
Yes, 803 Delaware Avenue South West offers parking.
Does 803 Delaware Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Delaware Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Delaware Avenue South West have a pool?
No, 803 Delaware Avenue South West does not have a pool.
Does 803 Delaware Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 803 Delaware Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Delaware Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Delaware Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Delaware Avenue South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Delaware Avenue South West does not have units with air conditioning.
