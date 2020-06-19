803 Delaware Avenue South West

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Chris Cunningham present this light filled 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in the Southwest Waterfront. This is an Oasis in the bustling waterfront; a gated townhome community. There are beautiful landscaped common areas and tranquil patio area off the kitchen for outside dining and BBQ. This home has floor to ceiling windows throughout the upper two levels. Hardwoods and contemporary lighting on the main level, ideal for entertaining! Two large bedrooms with ample closet space. Want the waterfront, with a tranquil feel....Welcome Home! Unit has one designated parking space, and the cul de sac on Delaware has "Zone Only Parking" This is a big deal in this neighborhood! At 2650.00 this home is priced to lease. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.