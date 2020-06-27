Amenities

777 7th Street NW Unit 916 Available 08/10/19 Monumental Views! Stunning Chinatown/Penn Quarter One Bedroom With Sleek Hardwood, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & All the Amenities You Need! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=G9SUGAnEp39



Address: 777 7th St NW #916, Washington, DC 20001 Penn Quarter/ Chinatown

Market Rent: Lease Terms: 12 Month Lease at $2,250

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, FIOS/Internet Included, & Phone

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Premium FIOS

Parking: Street Parking Only

Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED

Available Now!



Welcome to 777 7th Street NW! This luxury building is located perfectly downtown in Penn Quarter/Chinatown. The building has a 24/7 front desk with package pick up, a secured entrance, roof top, gym, community room, business center, & party room! You can enjoy plenty of restaurants, shopping, & all the best tourist spots outside your door. Also close by to the Capitol, National Mall, & the Monument. Enjoy a warm sunny day barbecuing on the rooftop sundeck of the building!



Unit Features:

- Monumental Views from the Apartment

- Modern Kitchen with granite countertops

- Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, and Disposal in unit

- Oversized bathroom with large bathtub

- Central AC & Heat, Water Heater In Unit

- Dual Bedroom Closets



Building & Location:

- Roof Deck & Lounge

- Fitness and Business Centers

- Community Room

- 24/7 Secured Entry & Front Desk

- 5 Metro Lines Via Gallery Place & Metro Center - Red, Green, Yellow, Orange & Blue

-Walk to Museums, Tidal Basin, the National Mall, Capitol Hill

- 97 out of 100 Walkscore.com!



Fees & Terms:



- $65 Application Fee per person

- Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent

- $35/Month Resident Benefit Package

- $300 Move in Fee, $500 Refundable Deposit



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Contact:

Auto-Schedule Your Showing - 202-759-7678

Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5066876)