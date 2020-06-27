All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 777 7th Street NW Unit 916.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
777 7th Street NW Unit 916
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

777 7th Street NW Unit 916

777 7th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

777 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
777 7th Street NW Unit 916 Available 08/10/19 Monumental Views! Stunning Chinatown/Penn Quarter One Bedroom With Sleek Hardwood, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & All the Amenities You Need! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=G9SUGAnEp39

Address: 777 7th St NW #916, Washington, DC 20001 Penn Quarter/ Chinatown
Market Rent: Lease Terms: 12 Month Lease at $2,250
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, FIOS/Internet Included, & Phone
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Premium FIOS
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Available Now!

Welcome to 777 7th Street NW! This luxury building is located perfectly downtown in Penn Quarter/Chinatown. The building has a 24/7 front desk with package pick up, a secured entrance, roof top, gym, community room, business center, & party room! You can enjoy plenty of restaurants, shopping, & all the best tourist spots outside your door. Also close by to the Capitol, National Mall, & the Monument. Enjoy a warm sunny day barbecuing on the rooftop sundeck of the building!

Unit Features:
- Monumental Views from the Apartment
- Modern Kitchen with granite countertops
- Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, and Disposal in unit
- Oversized bathroom with large bathtub
- Central AC & Heat, Water Heater In Unit
- Dual Bedroom Closets

Building & Location:
- Roof Deck & Lounge
- Fitness and Business Centers
- Community Room
- 24/7 Secured Entry & Front Desk
- 5 Metro Lines Via Gallery Place & Metro Center - Red, Green, Yellow, Orange & Blue
-Walk to Museums, Tidal Basin, the National Mall, Capitol Hill
- 97 out of 100 Walkscore.com!

Fees & Terms:

- $65 Application Fee per person
- Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent
- $35/Month Resident Benefit Package
- $300 Move in Fee, $500 Refundable Deposit

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Contact:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing - 202-759-7678
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5066876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 have any available units?
777 7th Street NW Unit 916 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 have?
Some of 777 7th Street NW Unit 916's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 currently offering any rent specials?
777 7th Street NW Unit 916 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 is pet friendly.
Does 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 offer parking?
Yes, 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 offers parking.
Does 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 have a pool?
No, 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 does not have a pool.
Does 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 have accessible units?
No, 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 7th Street NW Unit 916 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University