Amenities
777 7th Street NW Unit 916 Available 08/10/19 Monumental Views! Stunning Chinatown/Penn Quarter One Bedroom With Sleek Hardwood, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & All the Amenities You Need! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=G9SUGAnEp39
Address: 777 7th St NW #916, Washington, DC 20001 Penn Quarter/ Chinatown
Market Rent: Lease Terms: 12 Month Lease at $2,250
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, FIOS/Internet Included, & Phone
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Premium FIOS
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Available Now!
Welcome to 777 7th Street NW! This luxury building is located perfectly downtown in Penn Quarter/Chinatown. The building has a 24/7 front desk with package pick up, a secured entrance, roof top, gym, community room, business center, & party room! You can enjoy plenty of restaurants, shopping, & all the best tourist spots outside your door. Also close by to the Capitol, National Mall, & the Monument. Enjoy a warm sunny day barbecuing on the rooftop sundeck of the building!
Unit Features:
- Monumental Views from the Apartment
- Modern Kitchen with granite countertops
- Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, and Disposal in unit
- Oversized bathroom with large bathtub
- Central AC & Heat, Water Heater In Unit
- Dual Bedroom Closets
Building & Location:
- Roof Deck & Lounge
- Fitness and Business Centers
- Community Room
- 24/7 Secured Entry & Front Desk
- 5 Metro Lines Via Gallery Place & Metro Center - Red, Green, Yellow, Orange & Blue
-Walk to Museums, Tidal Basin, the National Mall, Capitol Hill
- 97 out of 100 Walkscore.com!
Fees & Terms:
- $65 Application Fee per person
- Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent
- $35/Month Resident Benefit Package
- $300 Move in Fee, $500 Refundable Deposit
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Contact:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing - 202-759-7678
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet
(RLNE5066876)