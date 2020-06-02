All apartments in Washington
750 BARNABY STREET SE

750 Barnaby Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

750 Barnaby Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2-level 4bed 2 bath condo is a MUST SEE!! This condo features black appliances, upgraded countertops, newly carpeted bedrooms and hardwood flooring in the common area. Washer and dryer in the unit. Secured building. A few minutes away from Congress Heights Metro, St. Elizabeth's West Campus development site, Navy Yard, Nationals and DC United Stadiums, and the MGM at the National Harbor. Metro accessible. Assigned off-street parking! Contact me today for a showing -- Anthony Humphries 202.487.9322.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 BARNABY STREET SE have any available units?
750 BARNABY STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 BARNABY STREET SE have?
Some of 750 BARNABY STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 BARNABY STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
750 BARNABY STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 BARNABY STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 750 BARNABY STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 750 BARNABY STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 750 BARNABY STREET SE offers parking.
Does 750 BARNABY STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 BARNABY STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 BARNABY STREET SE have a pool?
No, 750 BARNABY STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 750 BARNABY STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 750 BARNABY STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 750 BARNABY STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 BARNABY STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
