750 BARNABY STREET SE

Large 2-level 4bed 2 bath condo is a MUST SEE!! This condo features black appliances, upgraded countertops, newly carpeted bedrooms and hardwood flooring in the common area. Washer and dryer in the unit. Secured building. A few minutes away from Congress Heights Metro, St. Elizabeth's West Campus development site, Navy Yard, Nationals and DC United Stadiums, and the MGM at the National Harbor. Metro accessible. Assigned off-street parking! Contact me today for a showing -- Anthony Humphries 202.487.9322.