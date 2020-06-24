735 Girard St North West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this spacious townhome in Columbia Heights AVAILABLE NOW! The first floor consist of a large bedroom with its own private full bath, extra space that can be used for an attachment to the bedroom creating a master suite or living room space, hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and a spacious dine in kitchen. The second floor consist of one full bathroom, and three spacious carpeted rooms. The outside has a porch and a fenced back yard. Location is key! The property is minutes from Childrens Hospital and the VA Medical Center. Also, a 10 minute ride to Downtown Washington and all the surrounding areas! Small dogs and cats are welcome. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month term minimum, yet owner prefers 24 months! Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477