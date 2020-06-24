All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 735 Girard St North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
735 Girard St North West
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:11 PM

735 Girard St North West

735 Girard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

735 Girard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents this spacious townhome in Columbia Heights AVAILABLE NOW! The first floor consist of a large bedroom with its own private full bath, extra space that can be used for an attachment to the bedroom creating a master suite or living room space, hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and a spacious dine in kitchen. The second floor consist of one full bathroom, and three spacious carpeted rooms. The outside has a porch and a fenced back yard. Location is key! The property is minutes from Childrens Hospital and the VA Medical Center. Also, a 10 minute ride to Downtown Washington and all the surrounding areas! Small dogs and cats are welcome. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month term minimum, yet owner prefers 24 months! Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Girard St North West have any available units?
735 Girard St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Girard St North West have?
Some of 735 Girard St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Girard St North West currently offering any rent specials?
735 Girard St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Girard St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Girard St North West is pet friendly.
Does 735 Girard St North West offer parking?
No, 735 Girard St North West does not offer parking.
Does 735 Girard St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Girard St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Girard St North West have a pool?
No, 735 Girard St North West does not have a pool.
Does 735 Girard St North West have accessible units?
No, 735 Girard St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Girard St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Girard St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University