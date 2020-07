Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of H Street Corridor! This light filled home is located on the second floor of a lovely row home. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, updated kitchen , large master bedroom, in unit washer and dryer, ample storage, and a beautiful semi-private backyard to enjoy! Owner has a landscaper come by twice a month for garden maintenance. Steps away from all the H St has to offer!