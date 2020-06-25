7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Stunning Like-New 1BD/1BA Takoma Condo Available Now! - Luxury 1BD/1BA apartment with premium finishes located in the hot Takoma neighborhood, only a 13 minute walk to Takoma Metro! The kitchen is nicely outfitted with stainless-steel appliances, dishwasher, and clean white cabinets. In-unit washer/dryer. Open floorplan living room/kitchen, central A/C, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Downstairs, a den area is adjacent to the bedroom with a fabulous walk-in closet.



This serene neighborhood is a quick commute to downtown DC, and this home is only a 13-minute walk from Takoma Metro Station. Steps from the shopping, restuarants and nightlife in Takoma.



Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet only, water included! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $45 non-refundable application fee.



No Pets Allowed



