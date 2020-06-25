All apartments in Washington
7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A

7213 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7213 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Stunning Like-New 1BD/1BA Takoma Condo Available Now! - Luxury 1BD/1BA apartment with premium finishes located in the hot Takoma neighborhood, only a 13 minute walk to Takoma Metro! The kitchen is nicely outfitted with stainless-steel appliances, dishwasher, and clean white cabinets. In-unit washer/dryer. Open floorplan living room/kitchen, central A/C, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Downstairs, a den area is adjacent to the bedroom with a fabulous walk-in closet.

This serene neighborhood is a quick commute to downtown DC, and this home is only a 13-minute walk from Takoma Metro Station. Steps from the shopping, restuarants and nightlife in Takoma.

Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet only, water included! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $45 non-refundable application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A have any available units?
7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A have?
Some of 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Georgia Avenue NW Unit A has units with dishwashers.
