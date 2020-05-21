7211 Blair Rd NW

Amenities

This 3 story home is a FANTASTIC 1923 Craftsman, teeming with natural light and character! Completely renovated in 2017. Just .25 mile to the Takoma Metro & all that downtown Takoma Park has to offer and 1.25 mile to Silver Spring Metro & downtown area. The kitchen is open to a light-filled breakfast room and features a breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets with built-in wine racks, granite countertops & stainless appliances including a gas range. Lower level recreation room and huge unfinished space. Use your imagination. Recently painted inside and out. Refinished oak floors. Original wood doors, windows & trim. High ceilings. Driveway with plenty of off-street parking. Front porch with swing. Deck. Fenced backyard. The Attic is floored and waiting to be finished as a playroom, office or studio.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



