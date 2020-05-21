All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 7211 Blair Rd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
7211 Blair Rd NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7211 Blair Rd NW

7211 Blair Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7211 Blair Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma - DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 story home is a FANTASTIC 1923 Craftsman, teeming with natural light and character! Completely renovated in 2017. Just .25 mile to the Takoma Metro & all that downtown Takoma Park has to offer and 1.25 mile to Silver Spring Metro & downtown area. The kitchen is open to a light-filled breakfast room and features a breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets with built-in wine racks, granite countertops & stainless appliances including a gas range. Lower level recreation room and huge unfinished space. Use your imagination. Recently painted inside and out. Refinished oak floors. Original wood doors, windows & trim. High ceilings. Driveway with plenty of off-street parking. Front porch with swing. Deck. Fenced backyard. The Attic is floored and waiting to be finished as a playroom, office or studio.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 Blair Rd NW have any available units?
7211 Blair Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 Blair Rd NW have?
Some of 7211 Blair Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 Blair Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
7211 Blair Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 Blair Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7211 Blair Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 7211 Blair Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 7211 Blair Rd NW offers parking.
Does 7211 Blair Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7211 Blair Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 Blair Rd NW have a pool?
No, 7211 Blair Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 7211 Blair Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 7211 Blair Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 Blair Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7211 Blair Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University