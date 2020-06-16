All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

709 Jackson St NE #4

709 Jackson St NE · No Longer Available
Location

709 Jackson St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
Bright 2 Bedroom Apartment | Huge Private Deck | - Ever dreamed of hosting a cocktail party under the stars? 709 Jackson St is your reality. This upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom apartment has a massive backyard deck, perfect for entertaining guests or just enjoying a morning cup o' joe!

Schedule a tour with our City Specialist today!

This apartment also features:
- Shining Hardwood Floors
- 7ft x 11ft x 7ft storage unit
- Included Parking Space
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- Modern, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
- Gorgeous tile backsplash
- Contemporary Bathroom Fixtures

Nearby:
- Brookland/BUA Metro - 7 mins
- Warman Wines, Brookland Market & Deli and the Historic Brookland Farmers Market all less than 15 mins walk
- &pizza, Chipotle, Busboys and Poets, Potbelly's and Starbucks all less than 10 mins walk

*About Atlas Lane*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Jackson St NE #4 have any available units?
709 Jackson St NE #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Jackson St NE #4 have?
Some of 709 Jackson St NE #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Jackson St NE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
709 Jackson St NE #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Jackson St NE #4 pet-friendly?
No, 709 Jackson St NE #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 709 Jackson St NE #4 offer parking?
Yes, 709 Jackson St NE #4 offers parking.
Does 709 Jackson St NE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Jackson St NE #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Jackson St NE #4 have a pool?
No, 709 Jackson St NE #4 does not have a pool.
Does 709 Jackson St NE #4 have accessible units?
No, 709 Jackson St NE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Jackson St NE #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Jackson St NE #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
