709 Jackson St NE #4

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking

Bright 2 Bedroom Apartment | Huge Private Deck | - Ever dreamed of hosting a cocktail party under the stars? 709 Jackson St is your reality. This upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom apartment has a massive backyard deck, perfect for entertaining guests or just enjoying a morning cup o' joe!



This apartment also features:

- Shining Hardwood Floors

- 7ft x 11ft x 7ft storage unit

- Included Parking Space

- In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- Modern, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

- Gorgeous tile backsplash

- Contemporary Bathroom Fixtures



Nearby:

- Brookland/BUA Metro - 7 mins

- Warman Wines, Brookland Market & Deli and the Historic Brookland Farmers Market all less than 15 mins walk

- &pizza, Chipotle, Busboys and Poets, Potbelly's and Starbucks all less than 10 mins walk



No Pets Allowed



