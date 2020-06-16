709 Jackson St NE #4

Amenities
Bright 2 Bedroom Apartment | Huge Private Deck | - Ever dreamed of hosting a cocktail party under the stars? 709 Jackson St is your reality. This upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom apartment has a massive backyard deck, perfect for entertaining guests or just enjoying a morning cup o' joe!
Schedule a tour with our City Specialist today!
This apartment also features:
- Shining Hardwood Floors
- 7ft x 11ft x 7ft storage unit
- Included Parking Space
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- Modern, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
- Gorgeous tile backsplash
- Contemporary Bathroom Fixtures
Nearby:
- Brookland/BUA Metro - 7 mins
- Warman Wines, Brookland Market & Deli and the Historic Brookland Farmers Market all less than 15 mins walk
- &pizza, Chipotle, Busboys and Poets, Potbelly's and Starbucks all less than 10 mins walk
*About Atlas Lane*
We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
No Pets Allowed
