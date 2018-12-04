All apartments in Washington
705 D St NE.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 D St NE

705 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

705 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capitol Hill Charmer - This is the first time in years this lovely house on Capitol Hill has become available. This home has been owner-occupied for years and has been well maintained throughout her residency.

Offered here for the first time, this charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features a great mix of original charm and modern convenience. A small backyard with patio and grill complements this quiet street just steps away from Capitol Hill and H St both.

The upstairs bedrooms are cozy but complete and each is a great space. With an office space/den separating the two bedrooms with ample built-in bookshelves, you'll have ample room to work from home and relax among your assembled personal library.

Central AC and washer/dryer ensuite.

No smoking. Pets welcome.

Contact us online today to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4514060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 705 D St NE have any available units?
705 D St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 D St NE have?
Some of 705 D St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 D St NE currently offering any rent specials?
705 D St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 D St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 D St NE is pet friendly.
Does 705 D St NE offer parking?
No, 705 D St NE does not offer parking.
Does 705 D St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 D St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 D St NE have a pool?
No, 705 D St NE does not have a pool.
Does 705 D St NE have accessible units?
No, 705 D St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 D St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 D St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

