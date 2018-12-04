705 D St NE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Capitol Hill Charmer - This is the first time in years this lovely house on Capitol Hill has become available. This home has been owner-occupied for years and has been well maintained throughout her residency.



Offered here for the first time, this charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features a great mix of original charm and modern convenience. A small backyard with patio and grill complements this quiet street just steps away from Capitol Hill and H St both.



The upstairs bedrooms are cozy but complete and each is a great space. With an office space/den separating the two bedrooms with ample built-in bookshelves, you'll have ample room to work from home and relax among your assembled personal library.



Central AC and washer/dryer ensuite.



No smoking. Pets welcome.



Contact us online today to schedule your showing.



(RLNE4514060)