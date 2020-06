Amenities

**OWNER WILLING TO CONSIDER SHORT TERM FOR GOVERNMENT/HEALTH CARE EMERGENCY RELOCATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS***THIS IS IT! ENORMOUS TOP FLOOR SOUTH FACING CONDO! HUGE MASTER SUITE COULD ACCOMMODATE A HOME OFFICE! BATHED IN SUNLIGHT! SKYLIGHTS! MONUMENT VIEWS! WONDERFUL LOCATION IN BLOOMINGDALE! FIREPLACE, WALK-IN CLOSET, WASHER/DRYER, CHEF'S KITCHEN! BOUTIQUE BUILDING WITH HISTORIC FLAIR! THREE FLIGHTS UP FROM LOBBY. Water and Sewer paid.