Washington, DC
648 C Street Northeast
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

648 C Street Northeast

648 C Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Capitol Hill
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

648 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/01/19 Listing Agent Chris Polhemus Long and Foster/Spectacular Row home with 3 massive bedrooms and soaring ceilings. Hardwood floors and throughout the main floor. Gas fireplace in family room with a nice formal dining room. Eat in kitchen with room for stools, gas cooktop and 2 wall ovens. Master bedroom has multiple large closets and a bathroom w/ dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Top floor has 2 large bedrooms. Private parking in rear.
Contact Jon Tobery - Long and Foster - Cell:240-367-6366 - Office:202-944-8400 - Email:jon.tobery@longandfoster.com

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/32711

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 C Street Northeast have any available units?
648 C Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 C Street Northeast have?
Some of 648 C Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 C Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
648 C Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 C Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 648 C Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 648 C Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 648 C Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 648 C Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 C Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 C Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 648 C Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 648 C Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 648 C Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 648 C Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 C Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
