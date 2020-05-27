636 14th St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

3-bedrooms, 2 full baths, base price of $3,700/month but for $4,000 monthly includes ALL utilities and PARKING!



Available Aug. 1 2019

Very fast WiFi.



In one of the hippest areas of the country!

In the heart of the H St. Arts and Entertainment District, and Capitol Hill East.

Free Street Car to Union Station.

Multiple bus routes. Bike share also close.



Rear bedroom is quiet and huge with large wall closet.

Front bedroom is large with walk-in closet.

Middle bedroom is nice size for DC, closet is small, wardrobe closet is often used in this room.

All light-filled.



Here are a few of our hundreds of reviews from renters, just go to the Airbnb website:

www.airbnb.com/users/show/46748782#reviews

www.airbnb.com/users/show/8074527#reviews



Payment through Venmo/PayPal or the management application through direct transfer to build credit. Please read this entire listing.



Washer/dryer in unit. Private, huge parking for one car behind backyard. Current renters fit 2 cars, one is small. Plants in the yard are professionally maintained.



No need to wait on slow or non-responsive managing agent. Work directly with very responsive and caring owners.



Discounts on Uber with this link. http://s.risley.co/1Ny8I2v



This is not a scam. There are lots of them out there so be careful who you rent from. This is a really nice home with real and nice homeowners, in a great location.

$4,000 per month rent includes utilities and parking!!!



When responding, please follow the application questions which includes some information about yourself and who would be living in the home, when you'd like to move

in and for how long. We do require a security deposit, background and credit report. The application and all "paperwork" is done electronically and very streamlined. All renters must also be ok with certain house rules.



Thank you!