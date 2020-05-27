All apartments in Washington
636 14th St Ne

636 14th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

636 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3-bedrooms, 2 full baths, base price of $3,700/month but for $4,000 monthly includes ALL utilities and PARKING!

Available Aug. 1 2019
Very fast WiFi.

In one of the hippest areas of the country!
In the heart of the H St. Arts and Entertainment District, and Capitol Hill East.
Free Street Car to Union Station.
Multiple bus routes. Bike share also close.

Rear bedroom is quiet and huge with large wall closet.
Front bedroom is large with walk-in closet.
Middle bedroom is nice size for DC, closet is small, wardrobe closet is often used in this room.
All light-filled.

Here are a few of our hundreds of reviews from renters, just go to the Airbnb website:
www.airbnb.com/users/show/46748782#reviews
www.airbnb.com/users/show/8074527#reviews

Payment through Venmo/PayPal or the management application through direct transfer to build credit. Please read this entire listing.

Washer/dryer in unit. Private, huge parking for one car behind backyard. Current renters fit 2 cars, one is small. Plants in the yard are professionally maintained.

No need to wait on slow or non-responsive managing agent. Work directly with very responsive and caring owners.

Discounts on Uber with this link. http://s.risley.co/1Ny8I2v

This is not a scam. There are lots of them out there so be careful who you rent from. This is a really nice home with real and nice homeowners, in a great location.
$4,000 per month rent includes utilities and parking!!!

When responding, please follow the application questions which includes some information about yourself and who would be living in the home, when you'd like to move
in and for how long. We do require a security deposit, background and credit report. The application and all "paperwork" is done electronically and very streamlined. All renters must also be ok with certain house rules.

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 14th St Ne have any available units?
636 14th St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 14th St Ne have?
Some of 636 14th St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 14th St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
636 14th St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 14th St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 636 14th St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 636 14th St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 636 14th St Ne offers parking.
Does 636 14th St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 14th St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 14th St Ne have a pool?
No, 636 14th St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 636 14th St Ne have accessible units?
No, 636 14th St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 636 14th St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 14th St Ne has units with dishwashers.
