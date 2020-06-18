630 14th St NE Unit 4

Amenities

The perfect meeting of restaurants and nightlife and residential appeal. This H St NE Condo, located close to Capitol Hill is the perfect location. Walking distance from H St NE, the Capitol, and Eastern Market, this unit suits the needs of families, roommates, or busy professionals. This stunning condo has 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, and has been featured in the Washingtonian Magazine for its design style and location. A large master suite with a walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout, and Italian marble counter tops and top of the line finishes in the bathroom. A large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space, finished with Italian marble counter tops. Kitchen includes a over sized island with spacious area for bar seating. All GE appliances in kitchen less than 5 years old. A formal dinning space, with seating to easily accommodate 10-12 diners. Over sized windows over looking 14th St NE with automatic power widow shades with remote. Two of the bedrooms walk out to a spacious deck that over looks the back yard. Community gas grill, as well as one parking space and washer and dyer in the unit. Electric, water, and trash included. Pets welcome.



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR

- 2 bathrooms

- Open concept living/dining room

- Large windows bringing in tons of natural light

- Gas cooking

- Quartz countertops

- Stainless steel appliance

- Kitchen Island

- Hardwood floors

- Rainfall shower head in second bathroom

- Large walk in closet in master bedroom

- Double sinks in master bathroom

- Balcony off master bedroom

- One parking space included

- Pets welcome

- ALL utilities included!



