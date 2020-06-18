630 14th St NE Unit 4

All apartments in Washington
Location

630 14th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!

The perfect meeting of restaurants and nightlife and residential appeal. This H St NE Condo, located close to Capitol Hill is the perfect location. Walking distance from H St NE, the Capitol, and Eastern Market, this unit suits the needs of families, roommates, or busy professionals. This stunning condo has 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, and has been featured in the Washingtonian Magazine for its design style and location. A large master suite with a walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout, and Italian marble counter tops and top of the line finishes in the bathroom. A large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space, finished with Italian marble counter tops. Kitchen includes a over sized island with spacious area for bar seating. All GE appliances in kitchen less than 5 years old. A formal dinning space, with seating to easily accommodate 10-12 diners. Over sized windows over looking 14th St NE with automatic power widow shades with remote. Two of the bedrooms walk out to a spacious deck that over looks the back yard. Community gas grill, as well as one parking space and washer and dyer in the unit. Electric, water, and trash included. Pets welcome.

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 2 bathrooms
- Open concept living/dining room
- Large windows bringing in tons of natural light
- Gas cooking
- Quartz countertops
- Stainless steel appliance
- Kitchen Island
- Hardwood floors
- Rainfall shower head in second bathroom
- Large walk in closet in master bedroom
- Double sinks in master bathroom
- Balcony off master bedroom
- One parking space included
- Pets welcome
- ALL utilities included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 14th St NE Unit 4 have any available units?
630 14th St NE Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 14th St NE Unit 4 have?
Some of 630 14th St NE Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 14th St NE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
630 14th St NE Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 14th St NE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 14th St NE Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 630 14th St NE Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 630 14th St NE Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 630 14th St NE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 14th St NE Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 14th St NE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 630 14th St NE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 630 14th St NE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 630 14th St NE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 14th St NE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 14th St NE Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
