Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

619 Half St SE

619 Half Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

619 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
yoga
Once you get past the prime riverfront location and stunning architectural design of your new apartment building, youll be equally amazed by what awaits inside. Lush green alcoves, a private penthouse terrace, a swimming pool lounge, and a state-of- the-art fitness center with a yoga studio are all included with your new home. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

Your sleek new one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment is sure to impress with an open concept, expansive windows, and custom details including chic stone countertops and designer cabinetry. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Half St SE have any available units?
619 Half St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Half St SE have?
Some of 619 Half St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Half St SE currently offering any rent specials?
619 Half St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Half St SE pet-friendly?
No, 619 Half St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 619 Half St SE offer parking?
No, 619 Half St SE does not offer parking.
Does 619 Half St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Half St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Half St SE have a pool?
Yes, 619 Half St SE has a pool.
Does 619 Half St SE have accessible units?
No, 619 Half St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Half St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Half St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

