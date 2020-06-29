611 Jefferson Street, NW

Amenities

4BR/3.5 BA Newly Renovated Petworth Row Home with 2 Parking Spaces and Large Back Yard - Be the first to live in this spectacular newly renovated 4 BR/ 3.5 BA Home in Petworth. Large plank wood flooring throughout three finished levels. Open floor plan, spacious gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, Quartzite countertops with large island perfect for entertaining guests. Fully fininsihed basement lwith wet bar, full bath and fourth bedroom. Large backyard perfect for the outdoor entertaining and two car off street parking.



Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $75.

1-year minimum lease.

Tenant resposible for all utilites

First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com



