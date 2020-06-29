All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

611 Jefferson Street, NW

611 Jefferson Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

611 Jefferson Street NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
4BR/3.5 BA Newly Renovated Petworth Row Home with 2 Parking Spaces and Large Back Yard - Be the first to live in this spectacular newly renovated 4 BR/ 3.5 BA Home in Petworth. Large plank wood flooring throughout three finished levels. Open floor plan, spacious gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, Quartzite countertops with large island perfect for entertaining guests. Fully fininsihed basement lwith wet bar, full bath and fourth bedroom. Large backyard perfect for the outdoor entertaining and two car off street parking.

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $75.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant resposible for all utilites
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5505484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Jefferson Street, NW have any available units?
611 Jefferson Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 611 Jefferson Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
611 Jefferson Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Jefferson Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 611 Jefferson Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 611 Jefferson Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 611 Jefferson Street, NW offers parking.
Does 611 Jefferson Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Jefferson Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Jefferson Street, NW have a pool?
No, 611 Jefferson Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 611 Jefferson Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 611 Jefferson Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Jefferson Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Jefferson Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Jefferson Street, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Jefferson Street, NW does not have units with air conditioning.
