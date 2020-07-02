606 24th St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge elevator gym parking bbq/grill internet access

Off-season rates start at $115.00 per day

High-season rates start at $135.00 per day

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



This large one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bathroom. It has a spacious living area with a private balcony, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 682 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: $350 per month

View: Front View

Non-smoking

Pet-friendly

Sofabeds: No

Maid Service - Extra Fee

Hardwood Floors: Yes

Private Balcony: Yes

Near Metro: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:yes, in unit

Patio

Elevator

Gym/Healthclub

Security

Wireless Internet

Great Location

Business Center

Picnic Area w/ BBQ

Lots of Light

Front Desk

Fitness Center

Great location!