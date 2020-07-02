606 24th St Nw

Amenities
Off-season rates start at $115.00 per day
High-season rates start at $135.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**
This large one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bathroom. It has a spacious living area with a private balcony, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This 682 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.
Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: Front View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Sofabeds: No
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Private Balcony: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:yes, in unit
Patio
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Security
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Lots of Light
Front Desk
Fitness Center
Great location!