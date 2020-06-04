All apartments in Washington
1633 Q
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1633 Q

1633 Q St NW · (202) 759-2679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1633 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1633 Q.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
1633 Q is a charming, boutique community boasting sixteen fully remodeled apartment homes. Residents enjoy the comforts of a secluded, picturesque location awash in amenities. Located in the vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood, residents of 1633 Q have exciting nightlife and superb dining choices just outside their front door. Nearby Adams Morgan also offers a wonderfully diverse selection of international cuisine, live entertainment, and shopping. Lastly, the Dupont Circle Metro Station is just a few blocks away -- making work and play easily accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per dog. Monthly pet charge $50
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Q have any available units?
1633 Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Q have?
Some of 1633 Q's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Q currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Q is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Q offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Q offers parking.
Does 1633 Q have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Q offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Q have a pool?
No, 1633 Q does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Q have accessible units?
No, 1633 Q does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Q has units with dishwashers.
