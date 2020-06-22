602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Charming 3BR/1.5BA in Historic Columbia Heights! This wonderfully remodeled town home on Keefer Place NW offers beautifully restored original hard wood floors, exposed brick walls, a spacious floor plan and brand new furnishings. We are located just a few blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro and Georgia Avenue Metro Stops. The home comes with a very large carport in the back that can fit up to 4 cars!

