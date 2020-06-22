All apartments in Washington
602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1
602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1

602 Keefer Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

602 Keefer Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Charming 3BR/1.5BA in Historic Columbia Heights! This wonderfully remodeled town home on Keefer Place NW offers beautifully restored original hard wood floors, exposed brick walls, a spacious floor plan and brand new furnishings. We are located just a few blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro and Georgia Avenue Metro Stops. The home comes with a very large carport in the back that can fit up to 4 cars!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 have any available units?
602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 have?
Some of 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 does offer parking.
Does 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 have a pool?
No, 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 have accessible units?
No, 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Keefer Place Northwest, #1 has units with dishwashers.
