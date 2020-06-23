All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW

5990 Nebraska Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5990 Nebraska Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**Public Open House 1/13 from 2-4pm** Stunning single family home located in Upper Chevy Chase DC. The home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Garage parking and amazing yard with inground pool. Available for Move-in Mid-January.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW have any available units?
5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5990 NEBRASKA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
