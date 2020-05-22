All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
5820 3rd St, NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5820 3rd St, NW

5820 3rd Street Northwest · (202) 759-6621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5820 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5820 3rd St, NW · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Brightwood! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 3 levels with Parking for 2!!! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/WRmjKXvJmdM

Home is big and bright! Featuring all newer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit.

This 3 level row house has lots of space, including a dining room, living room, sunroom/ office. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, lots of closet space, a finished basement with living room, a bar, and a fenced back yard with a fire pit and parking.

Equipped with solar panels so you can anticipate lower electric expenses.

Minutes from The Parks (www.theparksdc.com), Downtown Silver Spring, Fort Totten and Petworth!

Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas

(RLNE5655602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 3rd St, NW have any available units?
5820 3rd St, NW has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 3rd St, NW have?
Some of 5820 3rd St, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 3rd St, NW currently offering any rent specials?
5820 3rd St, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 3rd St, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 3rd St, NW is pet friendly.
Does 5820 3rd St, NW offer parking?
Yes, 5820 3rd St, NW does offer parking.
Does 5820 3rd St, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5820 3rd St, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 3rd St, NW have a pool?
No, 5820 3rd St, NW does not have a pool.
Does 5820 3rd St, NW have accessible units?
No, 5820 3rd St, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 3rd St, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 3rd St, NW has units with dishwashers.
