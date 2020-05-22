5820 3rd St, NW

Amenities
Brightwood! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 3 levels with Parking for 2!!! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/WRmjKXvJmdM
Home is big and bright! Featuring all newer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit.
This 3 level row house has lots of space, including a dining room, living room, sunroom/ office. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, lots of closet space, a finished basement with living room, a bar, and a fenced back yard with a fire pit and parking.
Equipped with solar panels so you can anticipate lower electric expenses.
Minutes from The Parks (www.theparksdc.com), Downtown Silver Spring, Fort Totten and Petworth!
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas
(RLNE5655602)