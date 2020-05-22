5820 3rd St, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill

Brightwood! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 3 levels with Parking for 2!!! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/WRmjKXvJmdM



Home is big and bright! Featuring all newer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit.



This 3 level row house has lots of space, including a dining room, living room, sunroom/ office. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, lots of closet space, a finished basement with living room, a bar, and a fenced back yard with a fire pit and parking.



Equipped with solar panels so you can anticipate lower electric expenses.



Minutes from The Parks (www.theparksdc.com), Downtown Silver Spring, Fort Totten and Petworth!



Application Fee: $60.00

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification

Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas



