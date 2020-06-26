Rent Calculator
5737 13th Street Northwest
5737 13th Street Northwest
5737 13th Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
5737 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 680; Parking: 1 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $1295.00; IMRID5452
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5737 13th Street Northwest have any available units?
5737 13th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5737 13th Street Northwest have?
Some of 5737 13th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5737 13th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5737 13th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 13th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5737 13th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5737 13th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5737 13th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 5737 13th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5737 13th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 13th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 5737 13th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5737 13th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5737 13th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 13th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5737 13th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
