Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

5727 Western Ave NW Unit B

5727 Western Avenue Northwest · (833) 580-0114
Location

5727 Western Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED OPTION TO RENT UNFURNISHED

Located in Chevy Chase DC walking distance to the Friendship Heights Metro Station is this adorable studio english basement with it's own separate entrance. The location is great, within walking distance to Friendship Heights where there is plenty of retail shops, restaurants, Whole Foods and so much more! Chevy Chase Circle is also walking distance with dining options and retail as well. Bethesda, Tenleytown, Vanness American University, UDC and NIH, are all within a short drive.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- STUDIO
- 1 BATH
- FULLY FURNISHED OPTION TO RENT UNFURNISHED
- KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS
- KITCHEN ISLAND IDEAL FOR BAR STOOLS
- CENTRAL AC
- TILE FLOORING
- SHARED LAUNDRY WITH LANDLORD
- NO PETS
- OFF STREET PARKING FOR 1 CAR
- ALL UTILITIES INLCUDED!!

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B have any available units?
5727 Western Ave NW Unit B has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B have?
Some of 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Western Ave NW Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B does offer parking.
Does 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5727 Western Ave NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
