5727 Western Ave NW Unit B

Located in Chevy Chase DC walking distance to the Friendship Heights Metro Station is this adorable studio english basement with it's own separate entrance. The location is great, within walking distance to Friendship Heights where there is plenty of retail shops, restaurants, Whole Foods and so much more! Chevy Chase Circle is also walking distance with dining options and retail as well. Bethesda, Tenleytown, Vanness American University, UDC and NIH, are all within a short drive.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- STUDIO

- 1 BATH

- FULLY FURNISHED OPTION TO RENT UNFURNISHED

- KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS

- KITCHEN ISLAND IDEAL FOR BAR STOOLS

- CENTRAL AC

- TILE FLOORING

- SHARED LAUNDRY WITH LANDLORD

- NO PETS

- OFF STREET PARKING FOR 1 CAR

- ALL UTILITIES INLCUDED!!



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



