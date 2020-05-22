All apartments in Washington
5705 27TH STREET NW
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 PM

5705 27TH STREET NW

5705 27th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5705 27th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
****Please email lavina.r@wfp.com for showings/rental application process. $50 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 who will occupy the home. Open house: Sunday 6/16 from 10 am - 11 am**** Bright & Lovely 4BR, 3.5BA home, renovated top to bottom in 2011! Large living room, dining room, & sunroom on main level -- all with open floor plan; finished attic as a Family Room; a studio w/kitchenette in lower level offers lots of living space. Fireplace, hardwood floors, Kitchen. w/granite & SS appl; MBR/ BA ensuite w/double vanity & good closet space. Fenced backyd; patio & attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 27TH STREET NW have any available units?
5705 27TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 27TH STREET NW have?
Some of 5705 27TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 27TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5705 27TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 27TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5705 27TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5705 27TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 5705 27TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 5705 27TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 27TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 27TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5705 27TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5705 27TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5705 27TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 27TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 27TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
