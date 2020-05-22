5705 27TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

****Please email lavina.r@wfp.com for showings/rental application process. $50 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 who will occupy the home. Open house: Sunday 6/16 from 10 am - 11 am**** Bright & Lovely 4BR, 3.5BA home, renovated top to bottom in 2011! Large living room, dining room, & sunroom on main level -- all with open floor plan; finished attic as a Family Room; a studio w/kitchenette in lower level offers lots of living space. Fireplace, hardwood floors, Kitchen. w/granite & SS appl; MBR/ BA ensuite w/double vanity & good closet space. Fenced backyd; patio & attached garage.