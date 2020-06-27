5609 N CAPITOL STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This charming detached 3 bedroom/2 full baths home is waiting for the right tenant to move in immediately. Its a wonderful feeling to be relax sitting on your huge front porch or your can relax in your backyard on the deck over looking your spacious backyard. The main level features the formal living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has a side door exit leading to the deck and backyard. On your main entrance you have hardwood floors and ceramic floors throughout. The second floor features 3 bedrooms with a full bath in the master suite and a full bath in the hall outside of the other 2 bedrooms all hardwood floors! The third floor is the bonus room, this is the attic, and it can be used as a 4th bedroom or master, great space. We can now travel downstairs to the basement where the washer/dryer and nice brick fireplace is located. This is a wonderful room for entertaining and relaxing. There is a storage room on the other side of the basement area that will not be used by the tenants as well as the shed out back. Parking in the back of the house 1 car. Thank you for showing .. I hope to speak with you soon.