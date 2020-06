Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Renovated Home with Fantastic features! Huge eat in kitchen & Formal Dining area both opening onto New Deck. Grand Living room with Fireplace. Den behind fireplace could easily be converted to a First Floor (5th) Bedroom. 3 Spacious Bedrooms on 2nd Floor with 2 Full Baths including Master Bathroom and Ensuite. Walk up attic for extra storage. Finished Basement with Full Bathroom and Bedroom. Garage with remote control opener. WALK to METRO, shops, restaurants.