Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

5415 Kansas Ave NW Available 08/12/20 Classy on Kansas Ave! Off-Street Garage Door Parking Included! - Get ready to start nesting in this incredibly spacious 2100 sqft. 4 bed, 2.5 bath Brightwood rowhouse. Highlights include gorgeous hardwood flooring and a completely open first-floor -- perfect for entertaining! The wonderfully open and refinished gourmet kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and top-notch cabinetry while the fully finished basement and lovely backyard ensure that you'll never run out of space.



On the second floor, you’ll find three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, each featuring tons of space and natural light. The main bedroom, which faces the front of the home, features vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bath.



Head downstairs to the in-law suite that has a fourth full bedroom and half bathroom, a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, as well as easy access to your private parking with garage door and awesome backyard.



This fabulous rowhouse is located just two blocks from New Hampshire Ave NW, where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Supercenter, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Enjoy easy commuter routes that will take you straight downtown. Brightwood is adjacent to Takoma Park and close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes! Organic, Timber Pizza, Pom Pom) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.



A security deposit equal to one month’s rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Alarm system optional for tenants to set up. Cats and dogs are welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



(RLNE4006047)