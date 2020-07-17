All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
5415 Kansas Ave NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5415 Kansas Ave NW

5415 Kansas Avenue Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

5415 Kansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5415 Kansas Ave NW · Avail. Aug 12

$3,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
5415 Kansas Ave NW Available 08/12/20 Classy on Kansas Ave! Off-Street Garage Door Parking Included! - Get ready to start nesting in this incredibly spacious 2100 sqft. 4 bed, 2.5 bath Brightwood rowhouse. Highlights include gorgeous hardwood flooring and a completely open first-floor -- perfect for entertaining! The wonderfully open and refinished gourmet kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and top-notch cabinetry while the fully finished basement and lovely backyard ensure that you'll never run out of space.

On the second floor, you’ll find three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, each featuring tons of space and natural light. The main bedroom, which faces the front of the home, features vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bath.

Head downstairs to the in-law suite that has a fourth full bedroom and half bathroom, a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, as well as easy access to your private parking with garage door and awesome backyard.

This fabulous rowhouse is located just two blocks from New Hampshire Ave NW, where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Supercenter, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Enjoy easy commuter routes that will take you straight downtown. Brightwood is adjacent to Takoma Park and close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes! Organic, Timber Pizza, Pom Pom) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.

A security deposit equal to one month’s rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Alarm system optional for tenants to set up. Cats and dogs are welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4006047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Kansas Ave NW have any available units?
5415 Kansas Ave NW has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Kansas Ave NW have?
Some of 5415 Kansas Ave NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Kansas Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Kansas Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Kansas Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Kansas Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Kansas Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Kansas Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5415 Kansas Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Kansas Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Kansas Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5415 Kansas Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Kansas Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5415 Kansas Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Kansas Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Kansas Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
