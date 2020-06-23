5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning single family home, freshly updated from top to bottom! Beautiful white picket fence encloses the front yard, accompanied by a new wooden fence that surrounds the rest of the property and the secure parking area. All brand new appliances, cabinets, countertops and more! The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and double vanity sinks, that allow for two to live comfortably. In the basement, the 4th bedroom is immediately next to the 3rd full bath, and would make for a perfect Au Pair or in-law suite. If you have been looking for the privacy of a detached home, with the convenience of city living, all with private parking included, you have found the one!