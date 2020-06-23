All apartments in Washington
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW

5408 Illinois Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Illinois Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning single family home, freshly updated from top to bottom! Beautiful white picket fence encloses the front yard, accompanied by a new wooden fence that surrounds the rest of the property and the secure parking area. All brand new appliances, cabinets, countertops and more! The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and double vanity sinks, that allow for two to live comfortably. In the basement, the 4th bedroom is immediately next to the 3rd full bath, and would make for a perfect Au Pair or in-law suite. If you have been looking for the privacy of a detached home, with the convenience of city living, all with private parking included, you have found the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW have any available units?
5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 ILLINOIS AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
