5404 1st Pl., NW - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Spacious, recently updated 2 bedroom just steps from the hot Kennedy Street corridor! This first floor apartment features hardwood floors, central heating and air conditioning, off-street parking, on-site laundry, and lots of natural light.



Located near North Capitol Street and Missouri Avenue, you have an easy drive downtown, across town, or to Takoma Park and Silver Spring. Just a 5 minute walk to stops for the 60 bus (Petworth Metro Station to Fort Totten Metro Station) and the E4 bus (Friendship Heights Metro Station to Fort Totten Metro Station/Eastern Ave). Plus, enjoy the bustling Kennedy Street corridor with dining and nightlife like Jackie Lee's, Anxo Cidery, Taqueria Distrito Federal, Library Tavern, and more!



$1,750/month. Tenant pay gas and electric. No smoking, pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.