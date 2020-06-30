All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

5404 1st Pl., NW - 2

5404 1st Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5404 1st Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious, recently updated 2 bedroom just steps from the hot Kennedy Street corridor! This first floor apartment features hardwood floors, central heating and air conditioning, off-street parking, on-site laundry, and lots of natural light.

Located near North Capitol Street and Missouri Avenue, you have an easy drive downtown, across town, or to Takoma Park and Silver Spring. Just a 5 minute walk to stops for the 60 bus (Petworth Metro Station to Fort Totten Metro Station) and the E4 bus (Friendship Heights Metro Station to Fort Totten Metro Station/Eastern Ave). Plus, enjoy the bustling Kennedy Street corridor with dining and nightlife like Jackie Lee's, Anxo Cidery, Taqueria Distrito Federal, Library Tavern, and more!

$1,750/month. Tenant pay gas and electric. No smoking, pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 have any available units?
5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 have?
Some of 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 offers parking.
Does 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 have a pool?
No, 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 1st Pl., NW - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

