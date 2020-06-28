All apartments in Washington
539 24th St NE Unit 1
539 24th St NE Unit 1

539 24th St NE
Location

539 24th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pet friendly
Available 3 bedroom/ 2 full bathroom Home

Located in the Kingman Park neighborhood, this home is in close proximity to the metro, X2 bus route, and streetcar. Also, there is plenty of greenery in the neighborhood. Options include golf, biking, walking trails, and a playground.

Property Highlights:
- Central A/C
- Off Street Parking
- Enclosed Front Porch
- Fenced Backyard
- Hardwood Floors
- Lots of natural light with 3 skylights
- 2 Full Kitchens
- Granite Countertops

Available Now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5136033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 24th St NE Unit 1 have any available units?
539 24th St NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 24th St NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 539 24th St NE Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 24th St NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
539 24th St NE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 24th St NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 24th St NE Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 539 24th St NE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 539 24th St NE Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 539 24th St NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 24th St NE Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 24th St NE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 539 24th St NE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 539 24th St NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 539 24th St NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 539 24th St NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 24th St NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
