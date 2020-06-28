539 24th St NE Unit 1

Amenities
Available 3 bedroom/ 2 full bathroom Home
Located in the Kingman Park neighborhood, this home is in close proximity to the metro, X2 bus route, and streetcar. Also, there is plenty of greenery in the neighborhood. Options include golf, biking, walking trails, and a playground.
Property Highlights:
- Central A/C
- Off Street Parking
- Enclosed Front Porch
- Fenced Backyard
- Hardwood Floors
- Lots of natural light with 3 skylights
- 2 Full Kitchens
- Granite Countertops
Available Now!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5136033)