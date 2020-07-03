528 Roxboro Place Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Nestled in the popular Brightwood neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, townhouse features an updated kitchen, window treatments, open kitchen with eat at counter and lots of storage. The basement has a separate entrance with one bedroom.



The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs there are two light-filled bedrooms each with refinished hardwood floors. The single bathroom is easily accessible to all sleeping quarters.



The rental includes porch furniture: chairs and bench and a storage sheds in the back.



Looking for convenience? Less than a mile from Takoma Park Metro, the townhouse is just blocks from Takoma Recreation Center with its indoor pool, playground, splash park, soccer and baseball fields and near newly renovated schools. Nearby are also Walmart, Safeway and the new Water Reed development, featuring additional shops and restaurants. Street parking is ample.

Nestled in the popular Brightwood neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, townhouse features an updated kitchen, window treatments, open kitchen with eat at counter and lots of storage. The basement has a separate entrance with one bedroom.

The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs there are two light-filled bedrooms each with refinished hardwood floors. The single bathroom is easily accessible to all sleeping quarters.

The rental includes porch furniture: chairs and bench and a storage sheds in the back.

Looking for convenience? Less than a mile from Takoma Park Metro, the townhouse is just blocks from Takoma Recreation Center with its indoor pool, playground, splash park, soccer and baseball fields and near newly renovated schools. Nearby are also Walmart, Safeway and the new Water Reed development, featuring additional shops and restaurants. Street parking is ample.