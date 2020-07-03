All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:32 AM

528 Roxboro Place Northwest

528 Roxboro Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

528 Roxboro Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Nestled in the popular Brightwood neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, townhouse features an updated kitchen, window treatments, open kitchen with eat at counter and lots of storage. The basement has a separate entrance with one bedroom.

The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs there are two light-filled bedrooms each with refinished hardwood floors. The single bathroom is easily accessible to all sleeping quarters.

The rental includes porch furniture: chairs and bench and a storage sheds in the back.

Looking for convenience? Less than a mile from Takoma Park Metro, the townhouse is just blocks from Takoma Recreation Center with its indoor pool, playground, splash park, soccer and baseball fields and near newly renovated schools. Nearby are also Walmart, Safeway and the new Water Reed development, featuring additional shops and restaurants. Street parking is ample.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Roxboro Place Northwest have any available units?
528 Roxboro Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Roxboro Place Northwest have?
Some of 528 Roxboro Place Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Roxboro Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
528 Roxboro Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Roxboro Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 528 Roxboro Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 528 Roxboro Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 528 Roxboro Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 528 Roxboro Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Roxboro Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Roxboro Place Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 528 Roxboro Place Northwest has a pool.
Does 528 Roxboro Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 528 Roxboro Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Roxboro Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Roxboro Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.

