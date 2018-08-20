All apartments in Washington
526 LAMONT STREET NW
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM

526 LAMONT STREET NW

526 Lamont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

526 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
hot tub
Newly renovated, phenomenal 4-level townhome with rooftop deck featuring a wet bar and amazing views. Master suite floor with walk-in closets, spa shower, and large windows, entire home features hardwood throughout, top of the line appliances, quartz counters, tankless water heater, modern finishes, four-zone heating/cooling. Moments to Petworth & Columbia Heights Metros. 1 assigned parking space included.Nearby schools include Bruce-Monroe Elementary School, Young America Works Pcs and, Sankofa Fie. The closest grocery stores are, Safeway, Gray Brothers Market, 77 Market, and Gojo International, and nearby eateries and watering holes include Midlands beer garden, Heat Da Spot Cafe, Colony Club, Sundevich, Harrar Coffee & Roastery, Ana's Restaurant, Joselyn Restaurant Bar & Lounge and Mothership. The home is near Bruce-Monroe Park, Park View Playground, and Hobart Twins Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 LAMONT STREET NW have any available units?
526 LAMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 LAMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 526 LAMONT STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 LAMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
526 LAMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 LAMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 526 LAMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 526 LAMONT STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 526 LAMONT STREET NW offers parking.
Does 526 LAMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 LAMONT STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 LAMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 526 LAMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 526 LAMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 526 LAMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 526 LAMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 LAMONT STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

