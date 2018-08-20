526 LAMONT STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground hot tub

Newly renovated, phenomenal 4-level townhome with rooftop deck featuring a wet bar and amazing views. Master suite floor with walk-in closets, spa shower, and large windows, entire home features hardwood throughout, top of the line appliances, quartz counters, tankless water heater, modern finishes, four-zone heating/cooling. Moments to Petworth & Columbia Heights Metros. 1 assigned parking space included.Nearby schools include Bruce-Monroe Elementary School, Young America Works Pcs and, Sankofa Fie. The closest grocery stores are, Safeway, Gray Brothers Market, 77 Market, and Gojo International, and nearby eateries and watering holes include Midlands beer garden, Heat Da Spot Cafe, Colony Club, Sundevich, Harrar Coffee & Roastery, Ana's Restaurant, Joselyn Restaurant Bar & Lounge and Mothership. The home is near Bruce-Monroe Park, Park View Playground, and Hobart Twins Park.