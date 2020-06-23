All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

524 REGENT PLACE NE

524 Regent Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

524 Regent Pl NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This stunning townhome at sought-after Chancellor's Row offers 3BRs/2.5BAs plus a den and garage spread over four beautifully designed levels in the heart of Brookland. The open LR/DR combination is an entertainer's dream with a well-equipped stainless steel and granite kitchen that features a large peninsula and west-facing balcony with hard-plumbed gas line for grilling (never buy propane again!). The penthouse owner's suite features luxurious sleeping quarters with a walk-in closet and sun-drenched ensuite bathroom with double vanity, while two spacious additional bedrooms one level down are serviced by a dual-entry bathroom with double sinks and a shower-over-tub. Enjoy open sky views on the roof-top terrace or watch the world go by on the charming front porch. Additional features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, high-efficiency laundry, dual-zoned HVAC, abundant storage and more. Blocks to Brookland's amazing shopping, dining and entertainment destinations along the 12th Street corridor and Monroe Street Market, with Metro, numerous bus lines and major thoroughfares offering easy access in, out and around the District. July 1 Move-In preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 REGENT PLACE NE have any available units?
524 REGENT PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 REGENT PLACE NE have?
Some of 524 REGENT PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 REGENT PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
524 REGENT PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 REGENT PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 524 REGENT PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 524 REGENT PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 524 REGENT PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 524 REGENT PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 REGENT PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 REGENT PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 524 REGENT PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 524 REGENT PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 524 REGENT PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 524 REGENT PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 REGENT PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
