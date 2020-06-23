524 REGENT PLACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This stunning townhome at sought-after Chancellor's Row offers 3BRs/2.5BAs plus a den and garage spread over four beautifully designed levels in the heart of Brookland. The open LR/DR combination is an entertainer's dream with a well-equipped stainless steel and granite kitchen that features a large peninsula and west-facing balcony with hard-plumbed gas line for grilling (never buy propane again!). The penthouse owner's suite features luxurious sleeping quarters with a walk-in closet and sun-drenched ensuite bathroom with double vanity, while two spacious additional bedrooms one level down are serviced by a dual-entry bathroom with double sinks and a shower-over-tub. Enjoy open sky views on the roof-top terrace or watch the world go by on the charming front porch. Additional features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, high-efficiency laundry, dual-zoned HVAC, abundant storage and more. Blocks to Brookland's amazing shopping, dining and entertainment destinations along the 12th Street corridor and Monroe Street Market, with Metro, numerous bus lines and major thoroughfares offering easy access in, out and around the District. July 1 Move-In preferred.