5232 North Capitol St NW Unit 205
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5232 North Capitol St NW Unit 205

5232 North Capitol Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5232 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
PRICE DROP!!

2 bedroom 1 bath located within Walking distance of the Fort Totten Metro. The property is just a short Walk to Walmart, Subway, Five Guys, Taco Bell and so much more! Petworth is near by with awesome restaurants, bars and retail shops! Off street parking included!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 BATH
- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
- HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT
- UPDATED BATHROOM
- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING
- OFF STREET PARKING
- NO PETS
- WATER INCLUDED
- WINDOW AC

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

