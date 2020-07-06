5232 North Capitol St NW Unit 205

Amenities

PRICE DROP!!



2 bedroom 1 bath located within Walking distance of the Fort Totten Metro. The property is just a short Walk to Walmart, Subway, Five Guys, Taco Bell and so much more! Petworth is near by with awesome restaurants, bars and retail shops! Off street parking included!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1 BATH

- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

- HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT

- UPDATED BATHROOM

- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING

- OFF STREET PARKING

- NO PETS

- WATER INCLUDED

- WINDOW AC



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



