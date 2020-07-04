All apartments in Washington
5226 39TH ST NW
5226 39TH ST NW

5226 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5226 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Short term leases considered. Remarkable c. 1929 custom stone bungalow with covered front porch is recently renovated. Newly painted, open living room with beamed ceiling, wood burning double fireplace and parlour has charming access to bright, south-facing sunroom and solarium. There is a lovely, separate dining room, open gourmet kitchen with island and bar; breakfast and family rooms. Additional features include main level bedroom and full bath, library and powder room. Upper level offers five bedrooms, generous closets, stacked washer/dryer and back stair access from kitchen. A second kitchen, bedroom, full bath, laundry room and separate outside entrance complete the lower level. Fully fenced rear garden with mature plantings, hardscape and attached one car garage off private alley. Available immediately. Leases from 6 -12 months considered. By appointment. Online application at LongandFoster.com. On listing page click "RENTAL APPLICATION" button on upper right side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 39TH ST NW have any available units?
5226 39TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 39TH ST NW have?
Some of 5226 39TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 39TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
5226 39TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 39TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 5226 39TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5226 39TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 5226 39TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 5226 39TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5226 39TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 39TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 5226 39TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 5226 39TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 5226 39TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 39TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5226 39TH ST NW has units with dishwashers.

