5226 39TH ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Short term leases considered. Remarkable c. 1929 custom stone bungalow with covered front porch is recently renovated. Newly painted, open living room with beamed ceiling, wood burning double fireplace and parlour has charming access to bright, south-facing sunroom and solarium. There is a lovely, separate dining room, open gourmet kitchen with island and bar; breakfast and family rooms. Additional features include main level bedroom and full bath, library and powder room. Upper level offers five bedrooms, generous closets, stacked washer/dryer and back stair access from kitchen. A second kitchen, bedroom, full bath, laundry room and separate outside entrance complete the lower level. Fully fenced rear garden with mature plantings, hardscape and attached one car garage off private alley. Available immediately. Leases from 6 -12 months considered. By appointment. Online application at LongandFoster.com. On listing page click "RENTAL APPLICATION" button on upper right side.