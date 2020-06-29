All apartments in Washington
5161 7TH STREET NE
5161 7TH STREET NE

5161 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5161 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Renovated/Remodeled this amazing 3 bedrooms 2 half baths Semi-Detached Traditional Home in Riggs Park is quite close to Fort Totten Metro Station and bus lines. This home has been updated from top to bottom, granite countertops, new appliances, hardwood floors on 2nd and 3rd levels, ceiling fans all situated on a quiet block in NE DC. This home is waiting for your clients, they will love the location, location, and location. Fall in love with the attention to detail, Central A/C and Gas Heating, this home will cool you off in the Summer and warm you up in the Winter. A covered front porch lets you relax outside during the Summer, Spring and Fall and a covered back patio invites grilling and outdoor adventures. Come and see this jewel today, priced to go fast so don't hesitate. All applicants must have a minimum Credit Score of 650. Schedule your appointment online to visit. I promise you and your client will love this listing! ;)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5161 7TH STREET NE have any available units?
5161 7TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5161 7TH STREET NE have?
Some of 5161 7TH STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5161 7TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
5161 7TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5161 7TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 5161 7TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5161 7TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 5161 7TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 5161 7TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5161 7TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5161 7TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 5161 7TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 5161 7TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 5161 7TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5161 7TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5161 7TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
