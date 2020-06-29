5161 7TH STREET NE

Amenities

Renovated/Remodeled this amazing 3 bedrooms 2 half baths Semi-Detached Traditional Home in Riggs Park is quite close to Fort Totten Metro Station and bus lines. This home has been updated from top to bottom, granite countertops, new appliances, hardwood floors on 2nd and 3rd levels, ceiling fans all situated on a quiet block in NE DC. This home is waiting for your clients, they will love the location, location, and location. Fall in love with the attention to detail, Central A/C and Gas Heating, this home will cool you off in the Summer and warm you up in the Winter. A covered front porch lets you relax outside during the Summer, Spring and Fall and a covered back patio invites grilling and outdoor adventures. Come and see this jewel today, priced to go fast so don't hesitate. All applicants must have a minimum Credit Score of 650. Schedule your appointment online to visit. I promise you and your client will love this listing! ;)