Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious recently painted with new appliances ready to move in. This home offers 2BRs + a DEN on the second floor, separate dining room and table space kitchen area. Full finished basement with the back door that leads to patio and car garage with electronic door opener. Within blocks to Georgia Av, close to Downtown DC, Silver Spring.