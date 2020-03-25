All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

51 Hanover Pl NW

51 Hanover Place NW · No Longer Available
Location

51 Hanover Place NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Updated rowhome in Noma. - Great rowhome tucked away on a quiet one-way street yet just a quick walk to many cafes, restaurants, bars, and Metro. Laminate wood flooring on the main level, new carpet upstairs, and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan great for entertaining, plus patio out back perfect for the upcoming outdoor grilling weather. one bed with full bath on the main level. Three bedrooms, full bath, and washer/dryer upstairs.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease terms
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 1 months rent security deposit required
* Pets are accepted on a case by case basis
* 12 month min lease

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4804563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Hanover Pl NW have any available units?
51 Hanover Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Hanover Pl NW have?
Some of 51 Hanover Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Hanover Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
51 Hanover Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Hanover Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Hanover Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 51 Hanover Pl NW offer parking?
No, 51 Hanover Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 51 Hanover Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Hanover Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Hanover Pl NW have a pool?
No, 51 Hanover Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 51 Hanover Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 51 Hanover Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Hanover Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Hanover Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
