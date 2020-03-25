51 Hanover Pl NW

Amenities

Updated rowhome in Noma. - Great rowhome tucked away on a quiet one-way street yet just a quick walk to many cafes, restaurants, bars, and Metro. Laminate wood flooring on the main level, new carpet upstairs, and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan great for entertaining, plus patio out back perfect for the upcoming outdoor grilling weather. one bed with full bath on the main level. Three bedrooms, full bath, and washer/dryer upstairs.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease terms

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 1 months rent security deposit required

* Pets are accepted on a case by case basis

* 12 month min lease



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.



