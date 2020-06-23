506 Seward Square Se

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors coffee bar internet access furnished

PC# 253: Eastern Market - Seward Sq. SE

Rates start at $115.00 per day Bedroom(s): 1 Bathroom(s): 1



Off-season rates start at $115.00 per day

High-season rates start at $125.00 per day

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



Welcome home to this charming and historic 1 bedroom/Den/1 bathroom apartment ideally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. Den is set up as an office, and has a closet and window. The apartment is within a short walking distance to everything from sightseeing, restaurants/coffee shops, and two Metro stops. Whether youre visiting the area or staying for business make yourself comfortable in this large, private and beautifully furnished home.

- Queen Sofa Bed

- Washer/dryer in unit

- 150 MB high speed internet

- Smart TV with HBO & Showtime

- Den/Office can be used as second bedroom

- Private balcony

- Large closets

- Hardwood floors

- Full Dining table

- Lots of Light

- Near Metro

- Great Location

- Near Grocery, shops, restaurants