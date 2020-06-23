All apartments in Washington
506 Seward Square Se
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

506 Seward Square Se

506 Seward Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

506 Seward Square Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
PC# 253: Eastern Market - Seward Sq. SE
Rates start at $115.00 per day Bedroom(s): 1 Bathroom(s): 1

Off-season rates start at $115.00 per day
High-season rates start at $125.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Welcome home to this charming and historic 1 bedroom/Den/1 bathroom apartment ideally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. Den is set up as an office, and has a closet and window. The apartment is within a short walking distance to everything from sightseeing, restaurants/coffee shops, and two Metro stops. Whether youre visiting the area or staying for business make yourself comfortable in this large, private and beautifully furnished home.
- Queen Sofa Bed
- Washer/dryer in unit
- 150 MB high speed internet
- Smart TV with HBO & Showtime
- Den/Office can be used as second bedroom
- Private balcony
- Large closets
- Hardwood floors
- Full Dining table
- Lots of Light
- Near Metro
- Great Location
- Near Grocery, shops, restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

