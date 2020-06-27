505 Kentucky Ave SE

Amenities

Charming Hill East Rowhome! Steps from the Metro! - Located less than two blocks from the Potomac Ave Metro (Blue/Orange), this two-bedroom, 1.5 bath rowhouse is full of 1920s charm.



With a large front porch perfect for people watching, the house has obvious curb appeal. Head inside to a foyer and spacious living room leading to a dining room with space to easily seat your dinner party. An attached sun porch provides tons of natural light and the half bath on the first level equals total convenience. Just around the corner is a galley kitchen with ample cabinet space and a gas stove.



Upstairs are two bedrooms and one full bath. The master has plenty of room for a queen-sized bed and you'll enjoy the three front-facing windows with treetop views. The full bath has built-in shelving and a bright skylight. A second bedroom can comfortably fit a queen, as well. The third den (attached to the second bedroom) offers the perfect nook for more flexible living space and has a large walk-through closet leading you back to the hallway. The in-unit washer/dryer is, of course, a must!



Located an easy walk from both Eastern Market and Potomac Ave metro (not to mention plenty of bus lines and easy access to I395/I695/I295), this house in Hill East is a commuter's dream. An easy walk to Lincoln Park -- once the site for Lincoln Hospital during the Civil War - which now offers a great place to catch some rays or lay out with a good book. Walking distance to Harris Teeter for groceries, Trusty's and Wisdom for drinks, and The Pretzel Bakery for delicious breakfast sandwiches!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Dogs are welcome. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and a flat $100 monthly fee to cover water. ADT alarm is included in the rent!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4060068)