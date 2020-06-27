All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:17 PM

505 Kentucky Ave SE

505 Kentucky Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

505 Kentucky Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Charming Hill East Rowhome! Steps from the Metro! - Located less than two blocks from the Potomac Ave Metro (Blue/Orange), this two-bedroom, 1.5 bath rowhouse is full of 1920s charm.

With a large front porch perfect for people watching, the house has obvious curb appeal. Head inside to a foyer and spacious living room leading to a dining room with space to easily seat your dinner party. An attached sun porch provides tons of natural light and the half bath on the first level equals total convenience. Just around the corner is a galley kitchen with ample cabinet space and a gas stove.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and one full bath. The master has plenty of room for a queen-sized bed and you'll enjoy the three front-facing windows with treetop views. The full bath has built-in shelving and a bright skylight. A second bedroom can comfortably fit a queen, as well. The third den (attached to the second bedroom) offers the perfect nook for more flexible living space and has a large walk-through closet leading you back to the hallway. The in-unit washer/dryer is, of course, a must!

Located an easy walk from both Eastern Market and Potomac Ave metro (not to mention plenty of bus lines and easy access to I395/I695/I295), this house in Hill East is a commuter's dream. An easy walk to Lincoln Park -- once the site for Lincoln Hospital during the Civil War - which now offers a great place to catch some rays or lay out with a good book. Walking distance to Harris Teeter for groceries, Trusty's and Wisdom for drinks, and The Pretzel Bakery for delicious breakfast sandwiches!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Dogs are welcome. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and a flat $100 monthly fee to cover water. ADT alarm is included in the rent!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4060068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Kentucky Ave SE have any available units?
505 Kentucky Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Kentucky Ave SE have?
Some of 505 Kentucky Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Kentucky Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
505 Kentucky Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Kentucky Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Kentucky Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 505 Kentucky Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 505 Kentucky Ave SE offers parking.
Does 505 Kentucky Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Kentucky Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Kentucky Ave SE have a pool?
No, 505 Kentucky Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 505 Kentucky Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 505 Kentucky Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Kentucky Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Kentucky Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
