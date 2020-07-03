503 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities business center concierge gym bbq/grill

This large two bedroom with den, two full bathroom apartment on the 8th floor, has lots of space, high ceilings, hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Located in the heart of the West End, its filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to one of the full baths. There is a den / office with lots of natural light that connects to the living area and to the master bedroom, so it could make a great nursery space or office. The den has a nice wooden desk and storage shelves. The spacious living area has a large flat screen TV, a dining area with a full dining room table set, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer. This 900 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Directly across the street from the World Wildlife Federation. Easily walk to work, restaurants and retail!



Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines

Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.



WestEnd: The West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.