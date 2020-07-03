All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

503 Pennsylvania Ave NW

503 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

503 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Washington Mall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
concierge
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
bbq/grill
This large two bedroom with den, two full bathroom apartment on the 8th floor, has lots of space, high ceilings, hardwood floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Located in the heart of the West End, its filled with extras youll appreciate! The large bedroom has two closets and it connects to one of the full baths. There is a den / office with lots of natural light that connects to the living area and to the master bedroom, so it could make a great nursery space or office. The den has a nice wooden desk and storage shelves. The spacious living area has a large flat screen TV, a dining area with a full dining room table set, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer. This 900 sq. ft apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Directly across the street from the World Wildlife Federation. Easily walk to work, restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines
Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.

WestEnd: The West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
503 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
503 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

