Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

502 PEABODY STREET NE

502 Peabody Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

502 Peabody Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfectly located in the very quiet residential Riggs Park neighborhood, within walking distance to shopping and Fort Totten Metro, available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 PEABODY STREET NE have any available units?
502 PEABODY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 502 PEABODY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
502 PEABODY STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 PEABODY STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 502 PEABODY STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 502 PEABODY STREET NE offer parking?
No, 502 PEABODY STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 502 PEABODY STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 PEABODY STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 PEABODY STREET NE have a pool?
No, 502 PEABODY STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 502 PEABODY STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 502 PEABODY STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 PEABODY STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 PEABODY STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 PEABODY STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 PEABODY STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

