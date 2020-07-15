All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Channel Square Apartments

325 P St SW · (202) 902-8651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 P St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Fort McNair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 601C · Avail. now

$1,408

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

Unit 801C · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

Unit 301C · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1427 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 813 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 983 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Channel Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car charging
community garden
concierge
internet access
internet cafe
valet service
YOUR NEW LIFE
STARTS HERE

Live life outside of the margins and in the heart of all the action when you choose Channel Square Apartments, Washington DC’s premier luxury residence located just two blocks south of the Waterfront Metro Stop. Our community is steeped in the towering architecture and cultural diversity of DC's greater downtown while featuring nearby access to the District Wharf, and all the perks of luxury living in the District. Apartments in Washington DC are rarely as convenient and as spacious as ours. We offer high-rise and townhome-style apartments with a stunning range of amenities, a close proximety to public transportation, a professional management team, and round-the-clock friendly maintenance. These are matched by Channel Square's unique and contemporary design aesthetic, featuring minimalist sensibilities with the maximalist comforts in home and style alike, making your apartment the talk of all your friends. Workout in our modern fitness center, relax in the r

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 25 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $175-225, Assigned Covered Parking: $225-$250. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Channel Square Apartments have any available units?
Channel Square Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Channel Square Apartments have?
Some of Channel Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Channel Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Channel Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Channel Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Channel Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Channel Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Channel Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Channel Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Channel Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Channel Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Channel Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Channel Square Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Channel Square Apartments has accessible units.
Does Channel Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Channel Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
