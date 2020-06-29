5001 13th Pl NE

Amenities

Extraordinary Home in NE- 2 Bd/2 Bath- Private Parking! Rare Find! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this Extraordinary Home in North East- 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom- Private Parking! This rare find will not be on the market long. Gorgeous light fixtures give perfect lighting to the completely updated kitchen. New stainless steal appliances. Beautiful open floor plan with amazing natural lighting. Corner lot with a sizable corner and back yard. Tenant occupied separate lower level apartment, one day per week. Tenant responsible for 66% of utilities. $45 non-refundable application fee, $10 a month utility and maintenance reduction fee (added to rent), $99 Move in Fee. For Showings please contact Regina at 703.855.1954.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5161258)