Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5001 13th Pl NE
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

5001 13th Pl NE

5001 13th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5001 13th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Extraordinary Home in NE- 2 Bd/2 Bath- Private Parking! Rare Find! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this Extraordinary Home in North East- 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom- Private Parking! This rare find will not be on the market long. Gorgeous light fixtures give perfect lighting to the completely updated kitchen. New stainless steal appliances. Beautiful open floor plan with amazing natural lighting. Corner lot with a sizable corner and back yard. Tenant occupied separate lower level apartment, one day per week. Tenant responsible for 66% of utilities. $45 non-refundable application fee, $10 a month utility and maintenance reduction fee (added to rent), $99 Move in Fee. For Showings please contact Regina at 703.855.1954.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 13th Pl NE have any available units?
5001 13th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5001 13th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5001 13th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 13th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 5001 13th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5001 13th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 5001 13th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 5001 13th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 13th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 13th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5001 13th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5001 13th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5001 13th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 13th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 13th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 13th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 13th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
