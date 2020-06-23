5 V Street Nw

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Large warm sunny home in the heart of Bloomingdale! This quiet row house is a perfect rental for a easy going family or urban professionals looking for a historic neighborhood environment that is still in the center of DC. The home was recently renovated top-to-bottom and features an open floor plan, modern kitchen, beautiful bathrooms, large closets, and off-street parking. Enjoy relaxing in the hidden Crispus Attucks Park just across the street. The house is just blocks away from treasured neighborhood restaurants and bars like Red Hen, Tyber Creek, Boundary Stone, and Big Bear Cafe. V Street/Bloomingdale neighbors are a mix of families and easy going professionals that are fun and open community who will welcome new renters!



Green/Yellow Metro: 10min walk

G8, G2, G9 express and 80 Bus Lines Downtown: 1 block

10min walk to NEW WHOLE FOODS

15min walk to U Street/Shaw

8min Uber to 14th Street

12min Uber to Dupont

Bike Friendly Neighborhood



House Details:

Bedroom 1: 2nd floor master bedroom with large walk-in closet and massive bathroom with luxury shower

Bedroom 2: 2nd floor with large closet and back exterior porch access

Bedroom 3: 2nd floor overlooking back outdoor area

Bedroom 4: Basement with exterior access and full bath with large shower

Bathrooms: 2 full-baths upstairs, 1 half-bath main level, and 1 full bath in basement

First floor features a large ~770 sq/f open floor plan with living room, dining area, and high-end kitchen.

Basement features a second hangout room ~270 sq/f

Front porch with room for table and chairs



Features:

Hardwood floors

Black out shades

Skylights

Dimmer lights

Exposed Brick

Strong A/C and heat (Nest Thermostat)

High-end finishes

Large kitchen with new appliances

Verizon FiOS ready

Outdoor covered storage area

Back patio for grill

Parking pass for 2nd car with easy street parking



*House delivered vacant with no furniture*

**Dates and Price are Negotiable**

***We are also sublet SuperHosts and will be available quickly for anything that you need to fix or have repaired!