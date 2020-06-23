5 V Street Nw

Amenities
Large warm sunny home in the heart of Bloomingdale! This quiet row house is a perfect rental for a easy going family or urban professionals looking for a historic neighborhood environment that is still in the center of DC. The home was recently renovated top-to-bottom and features an open floor plan, modern kitchen, beautiful bathrooms, large closets, and off-street parking. Enjoy relaxing in the hidden Crispus Attucks Park just across the street. The house is just blocks away from treasured neighborhood restaurants and bars like Red Hen, Tyber Creek, Boundary Stone, and Big Bear Cafe. V Street/Bloomingdale neighbors are a mix of families and easy going professionals that are fun and open community who will welcome new renters!
Green/Yellow Metro: 10min walk
G8, G2, G9 express and 80 Bus Lines Downtown: 1 block
10min walk to NEW WHOLE FOODS
15min walk to U Street/Shaw
8min Uber to 14th Street
12min Uber to Dupont
Bike Friendly Neighborhood
House Details:
Bedroom 1: 2nd floor master bedroom with large walk-in closet and massive bathroom with luxury shower
Bedroom 2: 2nd floor with large closet and back exterior porch access
Bedroom 3: 2nd floor overlooking back outdoor area
Bedroom 4: Basement with exterior access and full bath with large shower
Bathrooms: 2 full-baths upstairs, 1 half-bath main level, and 1 full bath in basement
First floor features a large ~770 sq/f open floor plan with living room, dining area, and high-end kitchen.
Basement features a second hangout room ~270 sq/f
Front porch with room for table and chairs
Features:
Hardwood floors
Black out shades
Skylights
Dimmer lights
Exposed Brick
Strong A/C and heat (Nest Thermostat)
High-end finishes
Large kitchen with new appliances
Verizon FiOS ready
Outdoor covered storage area
Back patio for grill
Parking pass for 2nd car with easy street parking
*House delivered vacant with no furniture*
**Dates and Price are Negotiable**
***We are also sublet SuperHosts and will be available quickly for anything that you need to fix or have repaired!