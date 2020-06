Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

NO MORE SHOWINGS. APP REGISTERED AND LANDLORD HAS PICKED A TENANT. Welcome Home to this beautiful new construction townhome in Deanwood. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, tall ceilings, open floor plan, hardwood floors, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen, large deck great for entertaining and fenced in back yard for your privacy. Commuters dream! Just minutes away from 295, Metro and bus stop. Never lived in, brand new from top to bottom.