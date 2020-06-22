All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4903 Potomac Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4903 Potomac Avenue NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4903 Potomac Avenue NW

4903 Potomac Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4903 Potomac Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/ba8fde60d6 ----
Address: 4903 Potomac Avenue NW Washington, DC 20007
Neighborhood: Foxhall Villages/Foxhall Crescent
t Market Rent: $5,000 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenants Responsible for: All Utilities Besides Landscaping Maintenance
Square Footage: 1,632 Square Feet
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- Cats & Small Dogs- No Large Dogs- No Multiple Pets
Move In Fee: NO MOVE IN FEE!
Available: December 15th, 2018

Country living in the city. New on the market, a gem in the Palisades neighborhood on a quiet street overlooking the C&O canal, the Potomac River, and Virginia parkland beyond. Meticulously renovated, two-story Arts and Crafts home on a very quiet (only four homes) dead end street provides privacy, but also quick access to major roads: MacArthur Blvd., Chain Bridge Road, and Foxhall Road. Just steps to shopping, restaurants, and a farmers market. House is situated above Fletchers Cove with easy access to the C&O Canal towpath and boat launch.

The house itself is fantastic! Main level: gourmet country kitchen with granite counters and all new, stainless steel appliances, large living room with fireplace and generous dining room for entertaining, half bath, four season solarium with views of the professionally landscaped yard and the C&O Canal Park beyond, a private, fenced backyard and beautiful garden with maintenance provided by owner. Lower level: a fully finished basement with additional full bath and laundry and separate entrance from driveway, abundant storage and cedar closet. Lovely, country-like setting with beautiful sunsets, mature trees, and many song birds. Yet, close to Georgetown, downtown, Kennedy Center, and major bridges.

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms Plus Office/Den Area 
Bathrooms: Two and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Washer/Dryer on BOTH FLOORS!, Gas Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Water Disposal
Amenities: Private Home, Wood Burning Fireplace, Professionally Landscaped Yard, Fences in Backyard, Beautiful Garden
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Full Month’s Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents: 
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

Private Backyard
Private Home
Views Of The Potomac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Potomac Avenue NW have any available units?
4903 Potomac Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 Potomac Avenue NW have?
Some of 4903 Potomac Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Potomac Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Potomac Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Potomac Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 Potomac Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 4903 Potomac Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 4903 Potomac Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 4903 Potomac Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 Potomac Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Potomac Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 4903 Potomac Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 4903 Potomac Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 4903 Potomac Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Potomac Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 Potomac Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University