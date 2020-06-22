Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Address: 4903 Potomac Avenue NW Washington, DC 20007

Neighborhood: Foxhall Villages/Foxhall Crescent

t Market Rent: $5,000 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Tenants Responsible for: All Utilities Besides Landscaping Maintenance

Square Footage: 1,632 Square Feet

Parking: Street Parking Only

Pets: Yes, Case By Case- Cats & Small Dogs- No Large Dogs- No Multiple Pets

Move In Fee: NO MOVE IN FEE!

Available: December 15th, 2018



Country living in the city. New on the market, a gem in the Palisades neighborhood on a quiet street overlooking the C&O canal, the Potomac River, and Virginia parkland beyond. Meticulously renovated, two-story Arts and Crafts home on a very quiet (only four homes) dead end street provides privacy, but also quick access to major roads: MacArthur Blvd., Chain Bridge Road, and Foxhall Road. Just steps to shopping, restaurants, and a farmers market. House is situated above Fletchers Cove with easy access to the C&O Canal towpath and boat launch.



The house itself is fantastic! Main level: gourmet country kitchen with granite counters and all new, stainless steel appliances, large living room with fireplace and generous dining room for entertaining, half bath, four season solarium with views of the professionally landscaped yard and the C&O Canal Park beyond, a private, fenced backyard and beautiful garden with maintenance provided by owner. Lower level: a fully finished basement with additional full bath and laundry and separate entrance from driveway, abundant storage and cedar closet. Lovely, country-like setting with beautiful sunsets, mature trees, and many song birds. Yet, close to Georgetown, downtown, Kennedy Center, and major bridges.



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms Plus Office/Den Area

Bathrooms: Two and a Half Bathrooms

Appliances: Washer/Dryer on BOTH FLOORS!, Gas Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Water Disposal

Amenities: Private Home, Wood Burning Fireplace, Professionally Landscaped Yard, Fences in Backyard, Beautiful Garden

Application Fee: $50 per applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Full Month’s Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



Private Backyard

Private Home

Views Of The Potomac