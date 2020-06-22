Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/ba8fde60d6 ----
Address: 4903 Potomac Avenue NW Washington, DC 20007
Neighborhood: Foxhall Villages/Foxhall Crescent
Market Rent: $5,000 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenants Responsible for: All Utilities Besides Landscaping Maintenance
Square Footage: 1,632 Square Feet
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- Cats & Small Dogs- No Large Dogs- No Multiple Pets
Move In Fee: NO MOVE IN FEE!
Available: December 15th, 2018
Country living in the city. New on the market, a gem in the Palisades neighborhood on a quiet street overlooking the C&O canal, the Potomac River, and Virginia parkland beyond. Meticulously renovated, two-story Arts and Crafts home on a very quiet (only four homes) dead end street provides privacy, but also quick access to major roads: MacArthur Blvd., Chain Bridge Road, and Foxhall Road. Just steps to shopping, restaurants, and a farmers market. House is situated above Fletchers Cove with easy access to the C&O Canal towpath and boat launch.
The house itself is fantastic! Main level: gourmet country kitchen with granite counters and all new, stainless steel appliances, large living room with fireplace and generous dining room for entertaining, half bath, four season solarium with views of the professionally landscaped yard and the C&O Canal Park beyond, a private, fenced backyard and beautiful garden with maintenance provided by owner. Lower level: a fully finished basement with additional full bath and laundry and separate entrance from driveway, abundant storage and cedar closet. Lovely, country-like setting with beautiful sunsets, mature trees, and many song birds. Yet, close to Georgetown, downtown, Kennedy Center, and major bridges.
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms Plus Office/Den Area
Bathrooms: Two and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Washer/Dryer on BOTH FLOORS!, Gas Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Water Disposal
Amenities: Private Home, Wood Burning Fireplace, Professionally Landscaped Yard, Fences in Backyard, Beautiful Garden
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Full Month’s Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
Private Backyard
Private Home
Views Of The Potomac